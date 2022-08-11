DA Davidson Comments on Ameris Bancorp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a report released on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ameris Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 30.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

