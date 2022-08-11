Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Century Casinos in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Casinos’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

CNTY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

CNTY opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $247.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.73. Century Casinos has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $16.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 43,086 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Century Casinos by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

