Analysts Offer Predictions for Hecla Mining’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Roth Capital raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -15.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 367,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 93,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.