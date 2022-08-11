Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Quaker Chemical Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Quaker Chemical in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Quaker Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $192.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.04. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $276.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.70%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

