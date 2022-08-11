The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Middleby in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.09 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MIDD. TheStreet lowered shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.60.

MIDD opened at $150.80 on Tuesday. Middleby has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $201.34. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.12.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,450 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,376.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,211.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.83 per share, for a total transaction of $276,414.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,076.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,450 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.57 per share, with a total value of $202,376.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,211.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Middleby by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Middleby by 14.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Middleby by 0.6% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,799,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

