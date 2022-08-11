Raymond James Weighs in on Black Diamond Group Limited’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) – Raymond James increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Diamond Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group Stock Up 0.2 %

BDI opened at C$4.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$249.49 million and a PE ratio of 11.64. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of C$3.10 and a 1-year high of C$5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.03.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$69.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.80 million.

(Get Rating)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.