Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Uni-Select Inc. Boosted by Cormark (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uni-Select in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Uni-Select’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$567.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$577.75 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Uni-Select in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$33.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uni-Select currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.00.

Shares of TSE:UNS opened at C$37.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.19. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of C$16.69 and a 52-week high of C$38.26.

In other Uni-Select news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,025 shares in the company, valued at C$331,168.50. In other news, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus bought 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$257,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$257,600. Also, Senior Officer Mark Eburne bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.54 per share, with a total value of C$137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$331,168.50.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

