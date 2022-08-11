Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Uni-Select Inc. Boosted by Cormark (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uni-Select in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Uni-Select’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.
Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$567.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$577.75 million.
Uni-Select Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of TSE:UNS opened at C$37.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.19. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of C$16.69 and a 52-week high of C$38.26.
Insider Activity at Uni-Select
In other Uni-Select news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,025 shares in the company, valued at C$331,168.50. In other news, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus bought 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$257,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$257,600. Also, Senior Officer Mark Eburne bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.54 per share, with a total value of C$137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$331,168.50.
Uni-Select Company Profile
Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.