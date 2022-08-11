Brokers Offer Predictions for Parkland Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Parkland in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.90.

PKI stock opened at C$33.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.94. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$31.18 and a twelve month high of C$39.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57.

In related news, Director James Pantelidis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 251,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,407,745.29. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.40, for a total value of C$394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 683,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,941,523. Also, Director James Pantelidis acquired 1,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$33,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 251,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,407,745.29.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

