ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) PT Raised to $48.00 at Raymond James

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 37.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $603.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.74. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.86.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,657 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

