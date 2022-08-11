Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $9.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.53.

NYSE AVB opened at $213.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $183.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.28%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

