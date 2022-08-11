Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Vistra in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Vistra Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of VST stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. Vistra has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 568,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after buying an additional 392,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vistra by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 610,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $15,427,688.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,849,554. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 166,268 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $4,170,001.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 610,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $15,427,688.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,200 shares in the company, valued at $8,849,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 63,300 shares of company stock worth $1,476,260 and have sold 998,531 shares worth $25,283,335. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Vistra’s payout ratio is -28.06%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

