Vista Gold (VGZ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vista Gold (NYSE: VGZ):

8/6/2022 – Vista Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Vista Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Vista Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Vista Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.25 to $2.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Vista Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Vista Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Vista Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/19/2022 – Vista Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Price Performance

NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. Vista Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.12.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.