Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) PT Raised to $41.00 at Craig Hallum

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum to $41.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of AMOT opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.38. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $542.29 million, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,691,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 61,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 40,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 48,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

