Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target to $32.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $60.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 150.20% from the stock’s current price.
ALXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.
ALX Oncology Stock Performance
NASDAQ ALXO opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $520.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. State Street Corp lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 47.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 691,410 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 225,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 115,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.
