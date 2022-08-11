Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target to $32.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $60.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 150.20% from the stock’s current price.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $520.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.17. As a group, analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. State Street Corp lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 47.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 691,410 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 225,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 115,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

