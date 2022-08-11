Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Cowen to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.53.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $122.33 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $101.61 and a 52-week high of $193.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.70 and a 200 day moving average of $134.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.