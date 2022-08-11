AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

AGFS stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.21. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $97.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.74.

AgroFresh Solutions ( NASDAQ:AGFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis purchased 32,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $54,164.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,164.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 3.9% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,073,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 199,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

