Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Raised to $252.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to $252.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close.

ALNY has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.29.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $232.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.41 and a 200-day moving average of $149.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $233.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $368,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

