ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

