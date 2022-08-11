Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Cut to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $1.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. Aligos Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $17.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.18. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,547.22% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $58,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

