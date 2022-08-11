Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) PT Lowered to $17.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at BTIG Research to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

ADPT stock opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $192,589.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,353,000 after purchasing an additional 936,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

