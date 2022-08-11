Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 42,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 475,078 shares.The stock last traded at $30.40 and had previously closed at $31.65.

The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Energizer had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

A number of analysts recently commented on ENR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,091 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,536,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 405.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 76,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 61,431 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

