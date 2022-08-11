International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Stock Price Up 6.2% Following Dividend Announcement

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $27.16 and last traded at $26.97. Approximately 32,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 378,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

International Seaways Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $156,730.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $156,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $444,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,050.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $645,360. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in International Seaways by 697.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

