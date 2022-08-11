Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Down 12.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:WGet Rating) fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Wayfair traded as low as $62.69 and last traded at $62.90. 71,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,245,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.85.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, Director Michael W. Choe bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $86,322.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Choe bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,977.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $994,669. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after acquiring an additional 132,647 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after acquiring an additional 867,799 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,413,000 after acquiring an additional 179,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Stock Up 9.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average is $88.52. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:WGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.