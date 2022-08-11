Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Down 12.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Wayfair traded as low as $62.69 and last traded at $62.90. 71,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,245,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.85.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, Director Michael W. Choe bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $86,322.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Choe bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,977.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $994,669. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair Stock Up 9.1 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after acquiring an additional 132,647 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after acquiring an additional 867,799 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,413,000 after acquiring an additional 179,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average is $88.52. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also

