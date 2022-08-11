AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of ACRX stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.44.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.
