Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock to $14.00. Approximately 56,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 470,693 shares.The stock last traded at $11.14 and had previously closed at $10.66.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aerie Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $63,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $99,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $565.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.35.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.20. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.