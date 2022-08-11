Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Just Group (LON:JUST)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.05) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 117 ($1.41).

Shares of LON:JUST opened at GBX 76.95 ($0.93) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.28. The company has a quick ratio of 19.00, a current ratio of 21.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73. Just Group has a 12-month low of GBX 62.60 ($0.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 108.50 ($1.31). The company has a market cap of £799.28 million and a P/E ratio of -22.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

In other Just Group news, insider Andy Parsons sold 95,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £76,128.80 ($91,987.43).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

