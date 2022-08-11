Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) PT Raised to GBX 940 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
HL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 890 ($10.75) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.81) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,052.67 ($12.72).
Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance
Shares of HL opened at GBX 969.40 ($11.71) on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,640.50 ($19.82). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 818.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 974.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 1,683.93.
Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
See Also
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.