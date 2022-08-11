Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) PT Raised to GBX 940 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 890 ($10.75) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.81) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,052.67 ($12.72).

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

Shares of HL opened at GBX 969.40 ($11.71) on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,640.50 ($19.82). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 818.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 974.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 1,683.93.

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 27.44 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,964.29%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

