Clarkson (LON:CKN) PT Raised to GBX 3,380 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,370 ($40.72) to GBX 3,380 ($40.84) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clarkson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,087.50 ($49.39).

LON CKN opened at GBX 3,555 ($42.96) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,180.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,182.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,330.92. Clarkson has a 52-week low of GBX 2,765 ($33.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,225 ($51.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,254 ($39.32), for a total transaction of £39,405.94 ($47,614.72).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

