HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Raised to GBX 650

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HSBA. UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) price target on HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 550 ($6.65) target price on HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($6.94) target price on HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 575 ($6.95) target price on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.67) target price on HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 635.27 ($7.68).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 545 ($6.59) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 973.21. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 528.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 520.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.05) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($90,804.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

