BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 470 by Credit Suisse Group

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 470 ($5.68) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 158.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.34) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.70) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 610 ($7.37) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

LON BP.B opened at GBX 181.50 ($2.19) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The company has a market capitalization of £36.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 174.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 175.07. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of GBX 166 ($2.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 197 ($2.38).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

