Barclays Raises Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 1,225

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.18) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 890 ($10.75) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.81) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.81) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,052.67 ($12.72).
Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance
LON HL opened at GBX 969.40 ($11.71) on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,640.50 ($19.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of £4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,683.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 818.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 974.84.
Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
