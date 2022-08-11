Barclays Raises Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 1,225

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.18) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 890 ($10.75) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.81) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.81) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,052.67 ($12.72).

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

LON HL opened at GBX 969.40 ($11.71) on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,640.50 ($19.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of £4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,683.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 818.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 974.84.

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 27.44 ($0.33) dividend. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 6,964.29%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

