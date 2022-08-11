Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 12% on Analyst Downgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was down 12% during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $42.00. The company traded as low as $40.58 and last traded at $40.90. Approximately 167,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,423,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVNA. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Carvana to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.76.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 14,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $435,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 78,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $435,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Danforth Quayle purchased 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $733,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $489,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,197,008 shares of company stock valued at $47,538,049. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Carvana by 868.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 244,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,575,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.60). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 144.51% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.