Shore Capital Reaffirms “Not Rated” Rating for Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Clarkson from GBX 3,655 ($44.16) to GBX 3,370 ($40.72) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,087.50 ($49.39).

Clarkson Stock Performance

Shares of CKN opened at GBX 3,555 ($42.96) on Monday. Clarkson has a one year low of GBX 2,765 ($33.41) and a one year high of GBX 4,225 ($51.05). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,182.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,330.92. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,180.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Clarkson Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

In related news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 1,211 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,254 ($39.32), for a total value of £39,405.94 ($47,614.72).

About Clarkson

(Get Rating)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

See Also

