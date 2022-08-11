Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Downgraded by Loop Capital

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $102.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAWW. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $100.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $101.62.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 315,170 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,505,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 109,588 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,844,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,637,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

