Cowen Trims ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price to $21.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.72.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $16.15 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.71.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $36,972,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after buying an additional 750,420 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,156,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,018,000 after buying an additional 740,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 613.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after buying an additional 409,120 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 847,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,948,000 after buying an additional 395,959 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

