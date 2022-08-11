Mizuho Trims ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price to $19.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

ACAD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.72.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.71.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

