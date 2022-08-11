Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $8.04. Arlo Technologies shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 10,837 shares.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. Arlo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 682,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 682,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,285.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,338 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 5.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $657.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

