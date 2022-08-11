RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $263.00 to $285.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. RBC Bearings traded as high as $251.77 and last traded at $249.96, with a volume of 882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.79.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.71.

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.45, for a total value of $757,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,203.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $6,064,990 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in RBC Bearings by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

