Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.82, but opened at $32.83. Confluent shares last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 19,043 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CFLT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other Confluent news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $757,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,558,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $757,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,558,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $557,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,778.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,894. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Confluent Stock Up 5.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $3,728,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $1,375,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $4,068,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $5,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.24.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Stories

