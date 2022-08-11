Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.46, but opened at $5.09. Cano Health shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 191,524 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CANO. Bank of America downgraded Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $704.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.10 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

