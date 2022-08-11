Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.33, but opened at $47.00. Halozyme Therapeutics shares last traded at $42.34, with a volume of 18,514 shares traded.
The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.
Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.
Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
