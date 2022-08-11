Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.33, but opened at $47.00. Halozyme Therapeutics shares last traded at $42.34, with a volume of 18,514 shares traded.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

