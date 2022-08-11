LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.47. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 8,743 shares.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $209.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Warren Gouk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,265,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,862,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gwen H. Booth sold 88,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $467,965.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,083,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,330,766.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,265,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,862,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,254 in the last ninety days. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,328,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after buying an additional 78,839 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

