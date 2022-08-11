Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the July 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Yotta Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ YOTAW opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Yotta Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.11.
About Yotta Acquisition
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yotta Acquisition (YOTAW)
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
Receive News & Ratings for Yotta Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yotta Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.