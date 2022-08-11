Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Decreases By 82.4%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the July 15th total of 258,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,431,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 92,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 23,927 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

VYMI stock opened at $60.54 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $71.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average is $64.14.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $1.117 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

