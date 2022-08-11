Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.86. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.28 and a 52 week high of $93.09.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

