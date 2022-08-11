VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Down 50.8% in July

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the July 15th total of 72,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

VirTra Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTSI opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.77. VirTra has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

Institutional Trading of VirTra

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VirTra by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VirTra by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 26,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VirTra by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VirTra by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in VirTra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

