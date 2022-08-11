Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Up 1,375.0% in July

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 1,375.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $24.02 on Thursday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

