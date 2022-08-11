Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives $10.28 Average PT from Analysts

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.28.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COOK. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Traeger from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Traeger during the first quarter worth approximately $15,611,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Traeger by 1,187.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,089,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after buying an additional 1,005,269 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger during the first quarter worth approximately $5,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Traeger by 27.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 574,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Traeger by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,780,000 after purchasing an additional 508,446 shares during the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COOK opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46. Traeger has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Traeger had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $200.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

