Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives $53.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWN. Bank of America upgraded Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 1.1 %

NWN stock opened at $51.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.50. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,837,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

