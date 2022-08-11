Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $20.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.94.

TALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Talos Energy stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 124,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $2,403,724.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,587,383 shares in the company, valued at $281,974,113.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 35,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $672,455.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,437,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,172,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 124,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $2,403,724.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,587,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,974,113.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,160,537 shares of company stock valued at $24,893,033. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.